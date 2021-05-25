Belarus: EU imposes sanctions after Roman Protasevich is arrested – BBC Newsnight





Following the arrest of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, Belarus has denounced the kidnapping of the state, demanding the release of EU heads of state and the imposition of economic sanctions. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

Roman Protasevich, 26, was on a flight from Greece, which was headed to Minsk on Sunday as a result of an alleged bomb threat. Western countries have accused Belarus of “hijacking” a Ryanair plane to arrest a dissident journalist. Dmitry Protasevich said he was “afraid” of how his son would be treated by the authorities in his country. Newsnight’s Mark Urban reports. #Newsnight #BBCNews #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCNewsnight

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bbcnewsnight .



source