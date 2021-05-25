The “hijacking” of the plane is the latest in Belarus’s brutal war on media freedom





Roman Protasevich's parents told Channel 4 News that they believe their son is a true freedom fighter.

They say they know nothing about his condition or where he is being held, but the arrest hopes to highlight the oppression suffered by Belarusians. After witnessing huge street protests last year, President Lukashenko is stepping up efforts to eliminate the opposition media, both in Belarus and abroad.



