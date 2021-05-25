WHO and Switzerland are launching a global BioHub for storage, sharing and analysis of pathogens





The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Swiss Confederation signed a Memorandum of Understanding today to launch the first WHO BioHub plant as part of the WHO BioHub system, announced in November 2020. This facility will improve the rapid exchange of viruses and other pathogens between laboratories and global partners. Headquartered in Spiez, Switzerland, it will serve as a center for the safe reception, order, storage and preparation of biological materials for distribution to other laboratories, to report risk assessments and maintain global preparedness for these pathogens. “Close international cooperation to ensure the timely exchange of epidemiological and clinical data, as well as biological materials, is of the utmost importance. Switzerland supports the WHO BioHub initiative in the start-up phase by providing the necessary infrastructure to the Swiss Biosafety Laboratory in Spiez. With this, we hope to contribute to the establishment of an international exchange system for SARS-CoV-2 and other emerging pathogens, ”said Swiss Federal Councilor Alain Berset. Currently, most pathogen sharing is done bilaterally between countries and within the United States this basis, which can be slow, and will leave some countries without access to benefits and tools. BioHub will allow Member States to share biological materials with and through BioHub under pre-agreed conditions, including biosafety, biosafety and other applicable regulations. This will ensure timeliness and predictability in response activities. “The COVID-19 pandemic and other epidemics and epidemics have stressed the importance of rapid pathogen exchange to help the global scientific community assess risk and develop countermeasures such as diagnostics, therapy and vaccines,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “The BioHub system is an important step towards facilitating this flow of information. We thank the Swiss government for its support in setting up the first BioHub plant. ” In parallel, the WHO will expand its BioHub system to use biological materials by qualified entities – such as producers – to develop by-products for fair allocation to countries. The WHO is currently conducting a pilot phase, using SARS-COV-2 and its variants, to test the feasibility and operational arrangements for sharing such materials with BioHub facilities.. Following the results of the pilot project, BioHub will expand from SARS-COV-2 and its variants to other pathogens and connect partners with other repositories and laboratory networks in 2022.

