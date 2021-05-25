The prices of solar chips and cells rise again as polysilicon prices rise, and the earthquake shakes the installations





Solar cells are being produced at a facility of LONGi Corporation. Photo: Lungi.

Chinese solar foil and cell manufacturers raised their prices again this month after a jump in spot polysilicon prices in the country.

Solar manufacturing has also been complicated in the country after the weekend earthquakes that disrupted production at facilities owned by LONGi and Zhonghuan Semiconductor (TZS), two of the industry’s largest chip suppliers.

Earlier today, LONGi announced another price increase for its chips, less than two weeks after the leading solar module and chip manufacturers raised their prices. The company’s prices increased by about 9% across the board, with full details below:

Chip Size May 25, 2021 Price (USD) May 14, 2021 Price (USD)% Increase 158.75 mm 0.6550.5999.3166 mm (M6) 0.6690.6129.3182 mm (M10) 0.8030.7359.25

LONGi’s price hike comes on the heels of a similar move from solar cell manufacturer Tongwei, which raised their prices by 8-9% on Friday (May 21, 2021). Full details regarding the Tongwei price increase are below:

Chip size May 21, 2021 Price (yuan / Watt) May 14, 2021 Price (yuan / Watt)% 158.75mm increase 1.101.027.8% 166mm 1.080.999.1210mm 1.080.999.1mm

The price increases this week come after a jump in the average spot market price for polysilicon in China. While the price has been rising steadily since the start of the year, prices jumped by more than 9% last week, according to data compiled by PV InfoLink. The chart below shows the average spot price growth for polysilicon since February of this year.

Meanwhile, LONGi Green Energy revealed the impact of earthquakes that struck China in Yunnan and Qinghai provinces late last week on its industrial production. LONGi has silicon mono rods and wafer production facilities in Yunnan, and the company confirmed in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange that about 10% of its silicon wafer production for this month had been disrupted, equivalent to about 120 million solar chips.

In her statement, Longy added that the related subsidiaries are working to restore production, which is expected to resume next week.

In a file released to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, TZS revealed that the earthquake in Qinghai had caused some disruptions to its production, resulting in the loss of around 130 MW of its production for the month. Likewise, TZS said it is working to restore full production.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos