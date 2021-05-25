Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.9 Earthquake – Philippine Sea, 10 km south of Hualien, Taiwan on May 26 12:47 am (GMT +8)





May 25 16:55 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery after 8 minutes. May 25 16:58: Data updates from EMSC are being used 25 May 17:12: Size recalculated from 4.9 to 4.7. The depth of the blast center was recalculated from 19.0 to 15.0 km (11.8 to 9.3 mi). Corrected epicenter location of 9.7 km (6.1 mi) towards ESE, 25 May 17:22: magnitude recalculated from 4.7 to 4.9. The depth of the blast center was recalculated from 15.0 to 20.0 km (9.3 to 12.4 miles). The epicenter location was corrected at 6.1 km (3.8 mi) towards ESE.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported a 4.9-magnitude earthquake in Taiwan near Hualien, Hualien, Taiwan, just 15 minutes ago. The earthquake occurred just after midnight Wednesday May 26, 2021 at 12:48 am local time at a shallow depth of 19 kilometers. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. And the geophysical agency that reported the 4.7-magnitude earthquake, and based on the preliminary seismic data, many people probably felt the earthquake in the epicenter area. It should not have caused much damage, other than falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. In Hualien City (population 350,500) located 12 km from the epicenter, the earthquake should have been felt as a slight shaking. Felt in Puli (population 86,400) 53 km from the epicenter, Chongxing New Village (25,500 people) 82 km away, Nantou City (105,700 people) 84 km away, Taichung (population 1,040,700) 85 km away Km, Yuanlin (population 124.700) 93 km, Yilan (94200) 94 km away, and Douliou (104.700) 100 km away. Other towns or cities near the epicenter where the earthquake may be a very weak earthquake include Taipei (pop.7.781.900) located 122 km from the epicenter. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: May 25, 2021 16:47:59 UTC – Local time in epicenter: May 26 12:47 a.m. (GMT +8) Size: 4.9 Depth: 20.0 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 23.89 ° N / 121.63 Degree E (Philippine Sea, Taiwan, Taiwan) Nearest Volcano: No Name: 24.00 ° N / 121.83 ° E (35 km / 22 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 10 km (6 mi) southeast of Hualien City (Population: 350 500) -> Watch earthquakes nearby! 68 km (42 miles) east of Bole (Population: 86,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 91 km (56 miles) east of Lugo (Population: 19600) -> Watch earthquakes nearby! 96 km (60 miles) east from Zhongxing New Village (Nantou City) (Population: 25,500) -> See earthquakes nearby! 96 km (60 mi) east of Zhongxing New Village (Nantou City) (Population: 25,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 97 km (60 miles) south of Yilan (population: 94,200) -> Watch earthquakes nearby! 98 km (61 miles) east of Nantou City (Population: 105,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 100 km (62 mi) ESE from Taichung (pop: 1,040,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 129 km (80 mi) south of Taipei (population: 7,871,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 195 km (121 mi) northeast of Kaohsiung City (Population: 1,519,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: broken clouds 22.8 ° C (73 ° F), humidity: 94%, winds: 1 m / s (2 knots) from WNW Primary data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center) Estimated outgoing : 1.4 x 1012 Joules (392 MWh, equivalent to 338 tons of TNT) More information If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short report “I felt it”! Other users will love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you!

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

