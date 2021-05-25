Grillo, IBM, and Clinton Foundation have expanded low-cost earthquake detection to the Caribbean





The Clinton Foundation today announced its commitment to work around the deployment of a new, low-cost, open-source seismic detection system in the Caribbean, starting with Puerto Rico.

The system is being developed by Grillo alongside the long-running Call for Code challenge.

We’ve been covering David Clarke’s reasons and IBM’s call for Codefor for years here at TNW and Grillo. Grillo’s work was one of the many success stories that came out of the coding event.

Grillo worked with IBM to develop open source kits for the contest last year, and with the help of local scientists and government officials, he began testing earthquake-sensing technology in Puerto Rico.

Today, the company is preparing to deploy 90 sensors across the island, developed through something called “OpenEEW,” or open source earthquake early warning.

These low-cost sensors can provide powerful detection of seismic activity when combined with Grillo’s machine learning solutions.

According to a Clinton Global Initiative press release:

The Caribbean is a highly seismic region due to its location in the convergence zone between major tectonic plates and communities throughout the region that are highly affected by seismic events. In January 2020, southern Puerto Rico was affected by a series of earthquakes over the course of several weeks that destroyed homes and infrastructure and caused displacement.

Earthquakes can be difficult to detect. While it is usually impossible to miss large events while they are occurring, many small and medium seismic events are not detected by modern sensors.

In fact, when Grillo upgraded its system in Mexico and Puerto Rico, the team found that inexpensive open-source sensors and detection technology outperformed the country’s expensive systems by a large margin.

Here’s the best part: Grillo and IBM are committed to developing these systems alongside local and global developers. In other words: You can help.

According to the press release:

In another important step in helping to prepare and alert citizens before earthquakes, they will host deployments in Puerto Rico, leveraging more than 90 sensors located across the island and calling on the open source community to help deliver community-driven, affordable detection solutions to the region.

Grillo wishes to assist open source communities with the following actions:

Developers can help optimize and test the firmware of the sensors so that they are more reliable and easier to provide. The MQTT backend should be moved to additional open source platforms to allow for a scalable hosted global solution that accommodates data from citizen scientists everywhere. Detection code can use the aid and is developed in Python and published in Kubernetes. This will allow rapid and accurate earthquake detection using multiple sensors and distributed systems, and the team is experimenting with machine learning to improve accuracy using the latest seismic algorithms, and there is also work on mobile and wearable applications to provide a sensor. The device, in addition to receiving alerts from the cloud, is underway on the Carbon / React public dashboard that allows users to see and interact with devices, as well as view recent earthquake events.

If you think you have what it takes to contribute, or would like to learn how to use and develop these solutions as part of the open source community, you can learn more here.

