A 4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Oklahoma and is felt by residents of Texas and Kansas





A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck west of Chattuck, Oklahoma at around 1:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey, and shook residents in neighboring Kansas and Texas.

Sam Hamilton, the town manager of Shattuck, said there were no immediate reports of damage to the small town of 1,300, about 150 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck west of Shattuck, Oklahoma on May 25, 2021.

“I don’t remember an earthquake in this area,” Hamilton told NBC News, who said that earthquakes were rare in his region of western Oklahoma.

The central part of the state has recently been an area of ​​intense seismic activity, thanks in large part to oil and gas exploration. Although a mining technique involving pressurized liquids known as fracking has been blamed for earthquakes, the US Geological Survey says wastewater from mining is the prime suspect.

The USGS writes that “the majority of earthquakes in Oklahoma are caused by industrial practices known as” wastewater disposal “.

“Sewage disposal is a separate process in which fluid wastes from oil and gas production are injected deep into the ground under the groundwater or aquifers for drinking water. In Oklahoma, more than 90% of the wastewater injected is considered a by-product of the oil extraction process. And do not waste the crushing fluid. “

The United States Geological Survey reported that from 2014 to 2017, the state experienced tremors 3 degrees greater and greater than the famous earthquake-prone state of California.

However, partly due to interest in earthquakes caused by sewage disposal, wells have closed and the resulting seismic activity decreased.

Hamilton said he was not aware of any new fracturing activity in the area.

Correction (May 25, 2021, 6:40 PM ET): An earlier version of this article made mistakes that states felt the earthquake. And I felt it in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas, not Oklahoma, Texas and Nebraska.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos