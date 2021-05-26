Connect with us

Uncategorized

Tasmanian devils born on the Australian mainland after 3,000 years – BBC News

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By



Tasmanian demons were born on the Australian mainland for the first time in thousands of years. Conservationists introduced the species to a sanctuary north of Sydney in late 2020. Now, about 3,000 years after the marsupials disappeared from the continent, the first jays have been born in the wild. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: