Study: Fracturing has the potential to cause stronger and more frequent earthquakes in British Columbia





More damaging earthquakes can be expected more often in northern British Columbia as fracturing oil and gas wells increase the pressure underground, according to recently published research.

“They make earthquakes more common and make large earthquakes more common,” said Alan Chapman, an independent researcher and former senior scientist with the British Columbia Oil and Gas Commission.

“There appears to be a fairly strong relationship between this cumulative loading of underground water and the magnitude of the event.”

Chapman said his study indicates that homes and infrastructure in northern British Columbia may be at risk from earthquakes and that current government safeguards are insufficient.

“For many of these major events there may be no warning.”

Chapman looked at the Montney field near Fort Saint John, British Columbia, for years, that area has seen extensive oil and gas development using fracking, which pumps high-pressure fluids deep into the earth to break up rocks and release oil and gas.

This technology is becoming increasingly associated with earthquakes. In parts of Montaigne, a total of 439 earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 were associated with fracking between 2013 and 2019.

Previous research has linked the pressure at which fluid is injected to the resulting tremor.

Chapman looked at the total volumes of water injected into wells five kilometers from the epicenter. He found that areas where water volumes had accumulated over time – sometimes from several different companies – were associated with stronger volumes of at least 3.0, which is enough to feel on the surface.

The number of earthquakes has also increased.

A section of Mount Montaigne caused about 20 earthquakes when one million cubic meters of fluid was pumped underground. The same area recorded over 160 events when the injection grew to 3.5 MCM.

“It makes earthquakes more common and large earthquakes more common,” Chapman said.

He indicated that hydraulic fracturing is expected to increase in Montaigne. Many sites have only four wells on a slab.

“When fully developed, you would expect to see 20 or 30 wells on a slab. What would happen if the amount of fracturing increased dramatically?”

In a statement issued by spokeswoman Lanja Parfitt, the British Columbia Oil and Gas Committee criticized Chapman’s peer-reviewed work.

“Our geologists and engineering experts have concluded that they are based on a number of unproven assumptions or an incomplete study of the factors mentioned,” the commission said in an email.

The committee said that the paper did not take into account the variation in rock layers, types of faults and local pressures. She described Chapman’s conclusions as “speculation.”

“Our geologists and seismologists use sound, peer-reviewed research and data and predictive modeling to understand, regulate and mitigate seismic activity,” she said.

British Columbia and Alberta have developed a so-called “traffic light” approach to risk management. Firms are expected to reduce pumping pressure and volume as soon as light earthquakes are felt and to stop completely when increasing them.

But Chapman points out that four of the region’s five largest earthquakes – magnitude 4.0 – were preceded by no warnings.

“There were no precursors,” he said.

“Volume 4 is a big event. It shook the ground for 30 kilometers. If you had one a few kilometers from your house, you’d be concerned about the damage.”

Chapman’s study says hydraulic fracturing has already caused earthquakes in China with a magnitude of 5.3.

“There is no maximum.”

Fort St. John’s, with a population of 20,000, felt five earthquakes between 2013 and 2019. The largest of them was rated at 4.2.

Chapman said bridges and dams in the area could be at risk.

It joins other researchers who have already advocated for a no-fracture zone in geologically sensitive areas, homes and buildings.

“We need to look at places that are very high value. They should have a no-go area around them.”

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on May 26, 2021.

