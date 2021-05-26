Why China is suppressing Hong Kong dissent – BBC News





Hong Kong in 2019 was shaken by protests of violent violence against the government. Now, the city is transformed, and not as the protesters expected. The Chinese government has held on hard, imposed restrictive rules and arrested many activists and opposition politicians. Last year he passed a strict national security law, and now he has reformed the way Hong Kong is run, ensuring that only "patriots" can enter local government. But why is China so specifically to crush Hong Kong's dissent?

