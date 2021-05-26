Exclusive interview for the new CNN Film, DREAMLAND: The Burning of Black Wall Street





The film documentary, directed and produced by Salima Koroma, celebrates the Black Cultural renaissance that took place in Tulsa, OK, Greenwood, and investigates the indelible but hidden stain of American history that left the 100-year-old race massacre. The event is presented in conjunction with the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture. Interview with CNN Anchors and Chief Political Correspondent Abby Phillip. They are: Paul Gardullo, Supervisory Museum Curator, African National History and Culture Museum of the National Regina Goodwin, State Representative, Tulsa, OK Hannibal Johnson, Author, Attorney, #CNN #News Advisor.



