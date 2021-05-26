Whatsapp denounces Indian government over privacy rules – BBC News





WhatsApp is denouncing the Indian government for new digital rules that will force messaging services to violate privacy protections. He said the rules that require tracking the origin of chats were the equivalent of keeping a "fingerprint of every message sent to the service". In February, the government introduced new guidelines to regulate content on social media and streaming platforms. India is the largest market for WhatsApp with around 400 million users.

