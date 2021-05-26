Connect with us

Watch Live: Dominic Cummings Provides Evidence for UK Pandemic Treatment

Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser, appears before parliament to answer questions about how the UK government has handled the pandemic. A joint study by the Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committees is examining lessons to be learned from the government’s response. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

