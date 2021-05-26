Earthquake information: strong mag. 5.1 earthquake – Goa Musang, Kelantan, 59 km northeast of Ipoh, Perak, Malaysia, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 9:38 pm (GMT +8)





5.1 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10 km

May 26 13:49 UTC: First to report: NCS 11 minutes later.

Update Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 1:54 PM

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale was reported 59 kilometers northeast of Ipoh, Malaysia

5.1 May 26 earthquake 9:38 pm (GMT +8)

The Indian National Center of Seismology (NCS) reported that a magnitude 5.1 earthquake occurred just 16 minutes before 59 kilometers northeast of Ipoh, Malaysia, and the earthquake struck 10 kilometers below the epicenter near Ipoh, Perak, Malaysia, on the evening of Wednesday, May 26. 2021 at 9:38 pm local time. The exact size, epicenter and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. It caused no major damage, but probably many people felt it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor was probably felt in Kuala Cangsar (population 39,300) located 58 km from the epicenter, Ipoh (population 673,300) 59 km, Goa Musang (population. Away, Simpang Empat (population 58,000) 84 km, Bagan Serai ( Population 20,500) 94 km, Tapah Road (27900) 97 km, Kulim (Population 170900) 99 km VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update size and depth if these things change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the area, Please send your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app This will help us provide more direct updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Date and time: May 26, 2021 13:38:33 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Wednesday, May 26, 2021 9:38 PM (GMT +8) Size: 5.1 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / longitude of epicenter: 5.0197 Degree N / 101.3899 ° E (Gua Musang, Kelantan, Malaysia) Nearby towns and cities: 58 km (36 mi) ENE of Kuala Kangsar (Perak) (Population: 39,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 59 km (37 miles) north of Ipoh (Perak)) (Pop: 673300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 66 km (41 mi) west of Goa Musang (Population: 19,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 75 km (47 mi) ENE from Taiping (Perak) (pop: 217600) -> See nearby earthquakes 84 km (52 ​​mi) east of Simpang Impat (Perak) (Population: 58,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 94 km (58 miles) east of Pagan Serai (Perak) (Bob: 20,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 97 km (60 miles) from Tapah Road (Perak) (Population: 27,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 99 km (62 mi) ESE of Kulim (Keda) (population: 170,900)) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 155 km (96 mi) southwest of Kota Bharu (population: 1,460,000) -> See nearby earthquakes 212 km (131 mi) north of Kuala Lumpur (population: 1,454,000) -> See nearby earthquakes ! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: light rain 19.7 ° C (67 ° F), humidity: 97%, wind: 0 m / s (1 knot) from the northeast Primary data source: National Seismology Center, estimated outgoing energy: 2.8 × 1012 Joules (783 MWh, equivalent to 674 tons of TNT) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users will love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Size Depth Source Site 5.110 km 211 km North of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia NCSUser reports on this earthquake (5)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Singapore (491.6 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Does not feel: he was sitting at home. I didn’t feel it One user found this interesting. (Reported through our app) Alor Setar (166.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel: I didn’t feel any vibration at the time … I might not have noticed One user found this interesting. (Reported by our app)

Taiping / no hair

Batang Kali / No Poetry

Kuala Lumpur / I did not feel

Aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fissure that was active during the earthquake ruptured along roughly the surface. 13 km2 (= 5 square miles) as a first-degree estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 6 kilometers (4 mi) long, and aftershocks typically occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Double the length of the laceration area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (check the map below to verify). So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area, please wait while searching millions of records, this could take up to 20-30 seconds.

