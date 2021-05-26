Dominic Cummings gives evidence of pandemic management by UK government – Part 1





Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser, appears before parliament to answer questions about how the UK government has handled the pandemic. A joint study by the Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committees is examining lessons to be learned from the government’s response. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

——- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjqQf1xYLQ6bu-iixvoFTVsiXQVlVniX

Get more news on our site – https://www.channel4.com/news/

Follow us: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Channel4News/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/Channel4News .



source