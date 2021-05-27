SunLive – Museum seismic strength has proven challenging





Lizzie Marveli, director of the Museum of T Arawa Rotorua, says the museum’s earthquake boosting project is “the most challenging” in the country.

Marvelly, who took over the closed museum in July, made the comments at Evolve Rotorua’s event about opportunities and changes on Tuesday evening.

The museum closed in late 2016 after a seismic assessment of the building showed it had fallen below seismic safety standards.

In April of this year, the Rotorua Lakes Board, in charge of the museum, revised the reopening date from 2022 to 2025 due to the problems that arose in the pre-construction phase of the redevelopment.

Much of the museum’s interior has been stripped, Marveli says. “You really have an idea of ​​the main challenges.”

“Nothing is as it was. There are walls that have been partially dismantled, floors have been raised, swimming pools have been excavated, elevators have been removed. All Taonga that were in the building were no longer in the building.”

“You can clearly see the building cracking.

“There are certain parts of the building that you definitely wouldn’t want to be in if there was an earthquake.”

Director of the T Arawa Museum of Rotorua Lizzie Marveli. Image / File / Andrew Warner / Rotorua Daily Post.

It says the building ID, which is made of lightweight concrete and what little steel is in the building, corroded from the geothermal elements in the area.

“The structural engineers we spoke to rated this project as the most challenging earthquake enhancement project in the country at the moment.”

She says the ground conditions are never stable but “are constantly changing” and that is part of the project’s biggest challenge.

“You imagine a concrete base with something really hot underneath, then walls and a ceiling, you just made a pizza oven.”

Because of this, she says, the goal is to appropriately control ground conditions so that the building can be safe from the top.

“It’s a very complex project.

“If you were to choose a site to build a museum, it wouldn’t be where it was.”

Marvelly says the rescheduled opening date for 2025 “was largely due … those additional geotechnical investigations that needed to be undertaken, to inform the structural solution.”

However, challenges do not deter Marvelly, saying a chance to completely redevelop a museum is rare.

“We want to empower our people, we want to welcome our visitors, connect with the past, and we want to inspire the future.”

To date, the museum’s restoration has received $ 51.1 million in funding, including $ 35 million from the government and $ 5 million from the Regional Fund for Culture and Heritage.

Before it closed, the museum was attracting 100,000 visitors a year.

Performing Arts Director of Rotorua Lakes Board Sian Elise White. Image / File / Andrew Warner / Rotorua Daily Post.

The Director of Performing Arts at Rotorua Lakes Council, Sean Ellis White, says she knows that much of the community is “very desperate” to see the reopening of the Sir Howard Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, a sentiment she and her team share.

“We have nearly identical issues with the museum.

“There are a lot of issues, especially regarding asbestos. It’s not something you can expect unless you remove the building seams.

“We identified very large façade cracks in both heritage wings.”

She says the council has undergone a “robust consultation process” over the redevelopment of the center and the notes indicate a willingness to invest in the building.

“However, the cost of doing so is unknown until you remove the layers … which is why we’re late, and hopefully we’ll open in the middle of next year.”

She says programming for theater is difficult because shows that might have been available one year were no longer available the following year.

It has created about three program projects for the theater, which have been canceled.

White says the performing arts team is also working at Aronui, the indigenous arts festival, which in 2021 will be between September 9 and 19.

The Pacific Crystal Palace – a pop-up venue – has been secured for the festival and will be located on The Green Village.

White says the Aronui program will be announced during Matariki.

It is one of about five major events that her team of three is working on.

