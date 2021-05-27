A severe cyclone lands on the Indian coast – BBC News





Cyclone Yaas has begun to land on the east coast of India. 140 km / h (87 mph) winds 155 km / h (96 mph) gusts of wind and torrential rains shook the region. Millions of people have been evacuated and hundreds of rescue teams have been deployed around. There is concern that Covid-19 safety regulations may be difficult to implement in rescue shelters.

