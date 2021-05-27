Mass murder in California public transportation rail yard





A gun opened Wednesday morning in a public transportation rail yard in San Jose, California, killing several people and killing them, according to Santa Clara County Office Deputy Russell Davis. The suspect is dead, he said. Valley Transportation Authority staff were among the victims, and the number of injuries was not immediately clarified, Davis said. Authorities received 911 calls around 6:34 a.m., saying PT was fired from a VTA control center, a center that stores numerous light rail trains and a maintenance yard, Davis said. Davis said several law enforcement agencies and firefighters responded to the incident using an “active shooting protocol.” #SanJose #CNN #DanSimon.



