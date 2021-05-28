Dark Matter findings suggest Einstein’s Theory of Relativity “may be wrong” – BBC News





Dark matter is perhaps the most mysterious substance in the universe. We know very little about it. Scientists are sure it exists but do not know exactly what it is. However, it is fundamental to explaining the Universe. They believe it traverses space and accounts for about 80% of all matter. Dark matter does not emit or absorb light but is subject to the effects of gravity. Therefore, astronomers can measure the way light is distorted from distant stars. Now for the first time in the Universe they have mapped the distribution of dark matter. However, the findings have deepened the mystery, which seems to contradict Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, one of the main pillars of modern physics. Sophie Raworth reports on science correspondent Pallab Ghosh on BBC News Ten Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

