Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock allege Cummings ’lies and incompetence





Boris Johnson has rejected a major allegation made by former adviser Dominic Cummings that his actions caused Covid to kill thousands more people than he should have. The prime minister admitted that it was extremely difficult to establish the trauma of blocking Covid’s atrocities, but stressed that protecting his life governed all of these decisions. Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also denied the allegations made by Mr Cummings. He said it was not true that he was lying about giving up secret policies. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source