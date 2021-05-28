The fighting in Afghanistan prompted the Taliban as the country prepares for a U.S. withdrawal





The Taliban has warned the US not to establish new bases in the region in the coming months following the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan. The request shows how confident the Taliban has been that the US has decided to withdraw unconditionally. Afghan government forces are fighting every day to ward off hundreds of Taliban attacks, and now the ghost of a return to civil war is in the country. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

