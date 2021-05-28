Andrew Yang sees racism in his newspaper cartoons





New York mayoral candidate Andrew Yang accused one of the New York Daily News cartoons of participating in racist troops and of acting Asian-Americans as permanent and foreign tourists. The cartoon by artist Bill Bramhall depicts Yang Times Square leaving the subway station with the owner of a souvenir shop “Tourists are back!” The candidate has sometimes taken the heat because he did not vote in past mayoral races and left the city during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying Times Square was his favorite subway station. “I think anyone who watches this cartoon knows that they are playing with the idea of ​​Asian-Americans as a permanent and foreign tourist. And we are at a time in our history when, unfortunately, Asian-Americans are being beaten on the street. In New York and where we come from, or not ”Yang told CNN’s John Berman on Thursday in the“ New Day ”newspaper, citing hate crimes and discrimination against the Asian American community. pandemic. Daily News editorial editor Josh Greenman has defended the cartoon against Yang’s allegations. “Andrew Yang is the leading candidate for mayor of New York, and recent opinion polls, his opponents and the editorial board of The News have recently revealed that there are huge gaps in New York politics and politics. Have you ever voted for mayoral election?” , Greenman said. “Bill Bramhall’s cartoon is a comment on the end, time and end of the story. This is not a racial stereotype or racist caricature.” Greenman said Bramhall changed his original online cartoons published in the newspaper “because people reacted badly to how Yang’s eyes were drawn.” #CNN #AndrewYang #newday.



