The documentary highlights Newport Harbor High School as the heartbeat of the community





Rick Chatillon can’t drive anywhere in Newport Beach without seeing the 99-foot bell tower of Newport Harbor High School.

The original tower was built – along with the rest of the school – in 1930. The historic structure was later demolished in 2007 when inspectors determined that the bell tower would not be able to withstand a major earthquake. The tower was then rebuilt and opened to the public in 2009.

But this tower, Chatillon said, is still a pillar of society as when he graduated in 1970 from high school, which opened in 1930 and in the years that followed, has seen nearly four generations of students and any number of administrators, teachers. And coaches.

For this reason, Chatillon and other members of the Newport Harbor High School Assn graduated. They said they named their 50-minute documentary “The Tower” about the school’s history and its relationship to Newport Beach and Costa Mesa.

The association announced earlier this month that it would be hosting a show via Zoom on Sunday, June 6.

Interested readers can reserve a spot to watch the documentary at newportharboralumni.org/the-tower. The cost depends on what the viewer can afford, but all proceeds go directly to the Newport Harbor High School Alumni Assn Graduate Scholarship Fund.

Pictured is Don Myada, who graduated from Newport Harbor High School in 1942. Mayada is one of the individuals interviewed for the documentary The Tower.

(Courtesy of “The Tower”)

The documentary spans 90 years of high school history and ends in the graduation semester of 2021. It includes interviews and short articles from officials, teachers, coaches, and former and current students.

“We wanted to cover all the changes the school had witnessed and really summarize what the past ninety years have been like, not just for high school but for the Newport Mesa area as a whole,” said Sarah Robinson, 1997. School graduate who helped produce the movie.

The inspiration for the documentary arose in 2014 when the organization began its Hall of Fame to honor Newport Harbor alumni. Robinson said it was important for them to honor the school’s founders and the students who started it. In the process, they discovered the depth of history.

Robinson said the association decided to create a documentary. The first interviews were recorded in 2015, but it was a slow project until its eventual completion in April.

“The kind of storytelling you can do in the movie is really unique,” Robinson said. “I think we are [realized] That we made them here live and in person and to be able to capture them – their words and their memories, there is something special about that that you just can’t get from a picture or a written word; That really inspired us. ”

Chatillon said he got into the project around 2014. He recently came out of completing a different documentary on surfing in Newport Beach when some of his former classmates asked him to make one at Newport Harbor High School.

The opening screen of the Newport Harbor High School documentary “The Tower”.

(Courtesy of “The Tower”)

What was the interesting thing about that other than when I went there? ”Said Chatillon,“ I didn’t realize they were put in Heritage Hall, which is the museum there.

“I started looking at it and researching it and realized how big every person that school was there was, all the history, as it was put into high school history in Orange County and Newport Beach and I thought, ‘Well, that’s it,” Chatillon said. “I dug into it and the rest is history.”

Early development was slow, although Chatillon said the project was revitalized in 2019 when his wife Anne joined.

Head alumni Alan Gaddis said he joined the project in 2018 when he became president after Greg Kelly stepped down. He said he wasn’t involved much with the project and didn’t really understand the scope of the movie until he saw it.

“I thought I knew everything about it [Newport Harbor]. “It’s 50 minutes, and I feel like I now know everything about Newport,” said Gaddis. “There’s no way to get that by walking around the museum, looking at one artifact at a time. I’m excited about that. I’m excited for people to see it.”

“I think that people who consider themselves historians of the school, there are so many of it that they have never seen it or knew it before,” Gaddis said.

Pictured is a cheerleading team at Newport Harbor High School since 1960. It is included in the documentary The Tower.

(Courtesy of “The Tower”)

Robinson said the plans were to show the documentary in September of last year about the school’s 90th anniversary, but those plans have been put on hold due to the pandemic.

She added that the hope is to display the film on a larger screen in the near future. For now, she said, Zoom will do the trick. The modest cost to watch is to make the movie available to as many people as possible.

Kaddis said that the film focuses heavily on faculty and staff in schools in addition to administrators and trainers.

“These people who have been here or have been here 20 or 30 years ago, are influencing a generation of graduates, and therefore, they are a kind of school,” he added. “The tower is there. All the physical things are there, but in the end, it is all the teachers, administrators and coaches who make the memories, and of course their fellow students.”

“I think the other thing about the movie is that it’s really fun and funny. It’s fun. It’s not a heavy documentary. I think we all think of Newport as not heavy and heavy as a kind of culture wit.” Gaddis said with a laugh, “Where there are generations of kids who’ve gone Their parents are here too and … just a real community … Californians who live on the beach. “

