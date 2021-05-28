Cummings Covid Criticism: Who Tells the Truth? – BBC Newsnight





Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock have rejected Dominic Cummings ’claims about the alleged ill-treatment of the pandemic. But who is telling the truth? Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

Boris Johnson has dismissed claims made by former adviser Dominic Cummings that the government’s mistakes have resulted in thousands of extra deaths. The prime minister said some “comments” had “nothing to do with reality”. Health Secretary Matt Hancock – who accused Mr Cummings of lying about treating the pandemic – said the allegations were “untrue”. Labor complained that it did not answer “deep questions” about tests, EPEs and home care mistakes. Nicknight Watt reported on Newsnight, along with Emma Barnett, a Yale member and former Conservative deputy Rory Stewart, Conservative MP Simon Hoare and Professor Reicher Stephen, who sits on SPI-B. #BBCNews #Coronavirus #Newsnight Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

