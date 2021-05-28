Watching Earthquakes Loan: Williamson moves into Riverhounds lineup





San Jose Earthquakes no longer has a formal affiliation agreement with any of the USL teams, but they have a few players on loan around the USL Championship at the moment. Let’s check how things started for them.

Thomas Williamson

The rookie striker was sent away to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, but he got his feet wet in the professional game, having played the first few matches of the 2021 season for the team so far. Williamson started the first two matches for Pittsburgh and was knocked out of the bench in the last game, losing 1-0 at home to the Charlotte Independence at the end of last week.

Williamson has had a helping hand so far this season, heading a long ball that Russell Chiceroni ran and shot into the net in the second game for Pittsburgh.

So overall, he gets playtime right away and he gets into the statsheet so it’s a good start for the striker.

Gilbert Fuentes and Casey Walls

The local duo were sent on loan to Austin Bold Football Club, which started the season 1-1-1. However, there has been a peep from the duo so far. The Walls made the bench for one of Austin matches, but hasn’t gone off the field yet. Fuentes did not appear to be in the match day squad. Walls also snapped a photo in the Austin group on the team’s website, and Fuentes doesn’t seem to have done that. What’s going on? No clue at this point it’s still early in the season. But I’ll keep an eye on the young Austin stuff.

what do you think? Leave a comment below.

