This month, that year – Telegraph India





Here’s a look back at some of the events that made news around the world and in our own backyard in May

Sweetened

2018: Salt Lake acquired its first solar trees – Surasri – on May 25 with State Secretary of Energy Suvandeep Chatterjee inaugurated two such buildings in front of the West Bengal Power Development Corporation office at LA Block. The structures are tree-like, with solar panels installed at various points to receive maximum sunlight and generate electricity.

National

1577: Nur Jahan was born on May 31 to a minister who served under Emperor Akbar. She married a Persian soldier but after his death, she agreed to marry Akbar’s son, who is now Emperor Jahangir. The union is considered scandalous because she is a widow but Nur Jahan quickly becomes the most powerful and influential Mughal empress ever, holding court and advising Jahangir on decisions etc.

1866: Gopal Krishna Gokhale was born on the 9th of May in the Bombay Presidency. Despite his humble background, his family is guaranteed a quality education, as he becomes a professor, social reformer and prominent leader of the Indian National Congress, fighting for the independence of India. He founded the Maid of India Association to promote literacy through schools, mobile libraries, and overnight classes for factory workers.

1991: A member of the Sri Lankan separatist organization Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam nears to greet Rajiv Gandhi at a public meeting in Tamil Nadu on May 21. Thenmuzi Rajaratnam bends to touch his feet, but instead detonates an explosive-packed belt tucked under her clothes. The 17-year-old is a suicide bomber who assassinated former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in an explosion that also killed 14 other people.

my world

1918: Richard Feynman was born on May 11th. The American theoretical physicist works in fields such as quantum mechanics, nanotechnology, and quantum electrodynamics, and he won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1965. He is one of the most famous scientists in the world. He helps Feynman build the atomic bomb and join a team to investigate the space shuttle Challenger disaster. His lectures and books remained popular decades after his death.

1960: An earthquake measuring between 9.4 and 9.6 on the earthquake strength scale occurred in Chile on May 22. The disaster lasted about 10 minutes, causing waves of up to 82 feet and devastating the area. Tsunamis hit Hawaii, Australia and Japan, and the death toll reaches several thousand. The Great Chilean earthquake proved to be the strongest earthquake ever recorded.

1994: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, one of America’s most famous First Ladies, dies on May 19 at the age of 64. After the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Jackie married Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis. Also, a writer and photographer, Jackie is best remembered as a fashion icon and the pink Chanel suit and medicine box hat she wore on the day of the assassination becomes a symbol of the President’s death.

Sports and recreation

1974: Cricketers Ian Botham, 18, and Veve Richards, 22, make their debut in the County Championship at Somerset County Cricket Club between May 8 and 10. Like Cliff Lloyd. The match was a draw but both Botham and Richards became legend players.

1988: Veteran actor, director and film producer Raj Kapoor collapsed at the ceremony to honor him with the highest award in Indian cinema – the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Kapoor was hospitalized after the May 2 incident but failed to recover. The man behind classics like Awara and Shree 420 passed away the following month, at the age of 63.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos