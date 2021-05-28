Deep Log Drill | Globalism





Scientists on the International Ocean Discovery Program set a record on May 14th. Floating over the Japan Trench, the crew of the research ship Kaemi landed the machines 26,322 feet – or nearly five miles – to take the deepest sample from the ocean floor for scientific research. .

The Japan Trench, formed by the subduction of the Pacific Plate under the Okhotsk Plate, is one of the world’s hotspots of seismic activity. It was the source of a magnitude 9.0 earthquake in 2011 that shook Japan and caused the collapse of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. Scientists on IODP 386 chose the site less than 100 miles off the coast of Japan because of its proximity to the epicenter of the devastating 2011 earthquake.

Sampling the ocean floor at such extreme depths can help seismologists understand the effects of earthquakes from an observation point that ordinary instruments cannot reach. The deeper the core sample, the more seismologists can study. According to the U.S. Science Support Program, the core sample of the 120-foot Kaemi crew could reach deep into the history of earthquakes in the Pacific Ocean, potentially expanding the historical record by 10 to 100 times.

Once placed atop one of the deepest sections of the trench, the Kaimei crew lowered a gigantic 131-foot-high press on a rope toward the ocean floor. It took two hours and 40 minutes to reach the sea floor and about three more hours to draw the sample onto the ship. The depth of the crater dug by the crew broke the record set during a 1978 expedition over the Mariana Trench.

