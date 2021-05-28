Horrific scenes in eastern Congo, where a volcanic eruption caused earthquakes and fears of methane explosions in Lake Kivu





Goma residents leave the city on May 22, 2021. Guerchom Ndebo / AFP via Getty Images

Thousands fled Goma after the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, and hundreds of earthquakes followed.

Residents describe scenes of chaos and busy roads. Officials say more explosions and earthquakes are possible.

Mount Nyiragongo, one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world, last erupted in 2002.

It was around 4 p.m. last Saturday, May 22, when Gideon Batibunda Batubo noticed a feverish scene outside his medical clinic in Goma, the provincial capital in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

He was looking forward to seeing villagers from the foothills of Mount Nyiragongo, one of two active volcanoes outside the city, carrying mattresses on their heads and large bags with their belongings, children in tow. They said a forest fire was approaching.

An hour later, a fiery glow appeared in the sky and foot traffic increased, along with the crowded cars and cars. Explosions can be seen in the distance.

“By 6 pm, we realized it was a volcanic eruption,” said Dr. Pattibunda, 35, in a telephone interview. “People were running in both directions. They didn’t know where to run.”

Mount Nyiragongo was erupting for the second time in less than 20 years, and it was about to demolish one of the poorest and most vulnerable places on Earth – an area with few roads and limited infrastructure, and a decades-long conflict that has displaced millions and is being watched by one of the The largest UN peacekeeping operation in the world.

From there, with no immediate evacuation order, and unreliable information circulating from person to person and via Whatsapp, a chaotic landscape unfolds across Goma, a city of 2 million people located on the outskirts of Rwanda and Lake Kivu. With tens of thousands rushing to safety, the only two routes left to exit the sprawling city – one driving east into Rwanda and the other west toward Sake, a town 17 miles away – were congested with traffic.

Lava ignition in a residential neighborhood in Goma. Guerchom Ndebo / AFP via Getty Images

Many vividly recalled the recent eruption of Nyiragongo volcano in 2002, which killed more than 250 people and destroyed a third of the city, leaving more than 120,000 people homeless, and two meters of volcanic rock covered parts of Goma.

But while many chose to evacuate, others remained – including Dr. Patibunda. “I will not leave or close the door,” he explained. “This is the moment when people most need help, one way or another, and the little we can give, we will.”

As of Wednesday, at least 37 people have died, either from exposure to lava or gases, or in accidents while trying to evacuate, according to the government and UN officials. The number also included four prisoners who were shot while trying to escape.

According to the United Nations agency for children, UNICEF, 939 children have arrived at reunification centers after being separated from their families. While several parents have been located, family members of 243 children remained missing. Additionally, as of Sunday, more than 170 children were reported missing by their relatives.

Displaced people are waiting to register to receive some aid distributed by a local politician and businessman in Goma. Guerchom Ndebo / AFP via Getty Images

“The usual scenario would be where the parents and the children work at home,” said Alistair Tancred, UNICEF Communications Officer. “They come home and find that some kids have run away. In another scenario, amidst the chaos of the journey either to the Rwandan border or to Sake, there were large crowds of people moving quickly, so you can imagine it is very easy for a young child to get lost or break up. “.

Meanwhile, according to the United Nations, more than 13 villages and 3,629 homes were destroyed, leaving more than 20,000 people homeless.

Late on Wednesday night – four days after the volcano erupted – General Constant Ndima Kumgba, the military governor of North Kivu, ordered the evacuation of 10 neighborhoods in central Goma – home to about 40 percent of the city – that were particularly at risk. Lava and plumes of deadly gases.

“The evacuation is mandatory,” he said in a statement broadcast on the radio. “Stay out of the lava flow which poses the risk of death by suffocation or severe burns.”

Ndima Update made it clear that the situation in Goma remains dangerous and unpredictable.

Since the volcano erupted on Saturday, there have been hundreds of earthquakes. By Tuesday morning, seismologists at the Juma Volcano Observatory had reported 269 earthquakes. Multiple cracks appeared in the ground, some of which extended hundreds of meters to some of the main roads in Goma. An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale on Tuesday morning knocked down several buildings and homes.

Goma port, where people prepare to escape the city by boat. Guerchom Ndebo / AFP via Getty Images

There are also hazards from Lake Kivu, which contains massive amounts of methane and highly combustible carbon dioxide. Lava can ignite methane, causing massive explosions at the surface of the lake, creating a deadly cloud of carbon dioxide. In 1986, a similar eruption at Lake Nyos in Cameroon killed more than 1,700 people within minutes.

Ndima said other volcanic eruptions are possible in Goma and Lake Kivu, without warning.

He concluded by saying: “Thank you, and may God protect us.”

Touching scenes and peppy director

In phone interviews with residents, local photojournalists, and officials, people described a hellish scene that unfolds over the course of several days.

By dark on Saturday, shortly after seeing the crowds of evacuees for the first time, Dr. Batibunda saw that the entire sky had turned red over his clinic in Bauhiné, a neighborhood on the northern edge of Goma.

The ground trembles several times an hour for a second or two. According to the Rwanda Seismological Observatory, several earthquakes with strengths between 2.8 and 4.1 on the Richter scale were reported that night.

When lava wiped out power lines, entire neighborhoods – including Bauhiné – lost phone signals, and a quarter of Goma’s population was left without electricity.

With no ambulance available, Dr. Pattibunda called a motorcycle taxi driver he knew personally, who helped evacuate patients one by one until 1 a.m., including two women who gave birth earlier that morning by C-section.

“There was no help from the state or from Monusco,” Dr. Batibunda added, referring to the UN peacekeeping mission.

A video shared on Whatsapp, which was widely shared but not immediately verified, showed a heavy flow of molten lava, which seeps aggressively through Bauhini, demolishing houses, igniting wooden structures, bending and melting sheet metal on rooftops and fences. .

Men in Goma dig in lava left by a volcanic eruption. Guerchom Ndebo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, residents said much of the information released was confusing and unreliable.

At around 8:30 p.m., the Goma Volcano Observatory said the eruption came from Mount Nyamulajira, the smallest of the volcanoes. This meant that the lava was destined for a relatively uninhabited part of Rwanda, and Goma was not under threat. Less than an hour later, however, the warning was reversed: a second stream of lava flowed toward Goma Airport, its adjacent downtown area, and Lake Kivu.

The message could not reach those in Bauhini as there was no phone signal.

“At about 9 or 10 pm, a car from the Civil Protection Department passed by with a loudspeaker, screaming,“ People, evacuate! Evacuate! Hospitals, send patients to general hospital or county hospital. Do not stay! Left left! ”Recalls Dr. Batibunda.

His clinic was full. More than 30 new patients came that evening, suffering either from injuries sustained in traffic accidents or trouble breathing. “A small child lost oxygen, but unfortunately there was no electricity, so I did not have an oxygen machine,” he said. “I had to give him an oral dose to give him a little oxygen. When he was a little settled, I told him to go to the general hospital. He was about six years old.”

At around 3 in the morning, the lava flow stopped, just 50 feet from the front gate of Dr. Patibunda’s clinic in Bauhiné, and less than half a mile from Goma Airport and the densely populated central neighborhoods of the city. He said that earthquakes continued and increased in frequency and strength.

Despite fears that the situation would deteriorate, by Sunday evening, many of those who had already fled had returned to Goma. If the lava survives their homes, abandoning them could leave them vulnerable to looting.

After the eruption of Nyiragongo Volcano on May 22, 2021, residents began fleeing Goma on foot. Guerchom Ndebo / AFP via Getty Images

Musa Swasawa, a local photographer, witnessed the scene of residents walking through stiff lava to houses still somehow pouring to the surface, as they tried to salvage what they could belong to. Burnt and twisted metal sheets were scattered, injuring several people. Seven people are reported to have died while trying to cross into the town of Kibumba, on the other side of the lava. “If it rains, the gases rise and it can suffocate you,” Swasawa said in a telephone interview. “You can collapse and burn to death.”

For those who have decided to take cover, or who have returned soon after, the situation remains precarious.

In Goma, one of the main distribution systems for clean drinking water serving around 500,000 people, has been severely damaged, increasing the risk of deadly waterborne diseases.

Meanwhile, there have been significant challenges in bringing supplies into the city. The airport will be closed for at least 30 days. Lava has closed the main road heading north into Goma, cutting one of the main supply lines for food and other aid coming into the city, as well as to the eastern part of the country, which is already suffering from the largest and most neglected humanitarian crisis in the world. “In this part of the country we are trying to help nearly 8 million people and this depends to a large extent on the humanitarian situation in Goma,” said Diego Zorrilla, the UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator in the country.

An aerial photo shows debris swallowing buildings in Bechara village, near Juma. Justin Katumoa / AFP via Getty Images

In Goma, residents said the prices of some foodstuffs have already risen in local food markets.

By Thursday morning, it was reported that the United Nations was in the process of relocating 250 non-essential staff and 1,200 dependents. Nearly a million people have begun to evacuate, and the road to Saki is once again filled with shocks, by people riding on motorcycles, on foot, in cars, and carrying as much of their belongings as possible.

As for Patipunda, he said his family was in one of the neighborhoods now under the mandatory eviction order and that they face a massive traffic blockade as they try to leave Goma. He is still trying to determine if he will stay at the clinic or join them.

In an audio message that the doctor left in the early hours of Thursday, he said he had felt earthquakes all night.

He said, “Something happened while I was recording this message.”

