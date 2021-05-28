What exactly causes mysterious deep earthquakes?





Liquids play a vital role in deep-focused earthquakes, which occur between 300 and 700 kilometers below the planet’s surface, according to a new study published in AGU Advances. The research team consists of Stephen Sherry, Lara Wagner, Peter Van Keken, and Michael Walter of Carnegie Mellon University, and Graham Pearson of the University of Alberta.

Common earthquakes

(Photo: Yuichi Yamazaki Photography / Getty Images)

The majority of earthquakes occur within 70 kilometers of the Earth’s surface. They happen when tension builds up at the fault between two pieces of rock, forcing them to slide over each other unexpectedly.

Deep earthquakes

(Photo courtesy of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Europe)

However, deep in the Earth, the tremendous stresses generate a lot of friction for this type of slip to occur, and the higher temperatures help the rocks bend to adapt to the changing pressures. Since the 1920s, scientists have been able to identify earthquakes that have arisen more than 300 kilometers below the surface, despite the fact that they are not logically conceivable.

Water plays a role in medium-depth earthquakes, which occur between 70 and 300 kilometers below the Earth’s surface, according to ongoing research over the past several decades. Water is released from the minerals in these cases, weakening the rocks near the fracture and allowing the cut rocks to slip. However, scientists did not believe that this phenomenon could explain deep-focus earthquakes, mostly because water and other fluid-forming components could not go far enough into Earth to have a similar effect.

Diamonds are in the depths of the earth

(Photo: Courtesy of the Gemological Institute of America.)

When Sherry and Wagner compared the depths of a rare diamond in the depths of the Earth to mysterious earthquakes of deep focus, their perspective changed for the first time.

Diamonds not only indicated the presence of fluids, but they also transported samples from deep within the earth to the surface for scientists to investigate. When diamonds grow deep under the earth’s core, they can pick up mineral fragments from the surrounding rock. These minerals are known as impurities, and while they may reduce your contract cost, they are extremely beneficial to Earth scientists. It is one of the few methods that scientists use to examine samples directly from the depths of our planet.

The impurities in the diamond showed a chemical signature similar to those in the marine crust. This indicates that water and other things did not form deep underground. Instead they were washed away by a submerged ocean plate.

simulation

(Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Wagner and Van Kekken put their theory to the test by using complex mathematical models to simulate the temperatures of sunken plates at depths much greater than had been done previously. In addition to modeling, Walter looked at the stability of water-bearing minerals to see if they could hold onto water in certain situations under intense heat and pressures from deep underground. Although warmer plates do not contain water, the study demonstrated that minerals in cooler oceanic plates may hypothetically transport water to depths associated with deep-concentrated earthquakes.

The scientists compared the simulations with realistic seismic data to support their findings. They showed that panels that might theoretically transport water to these depths were also subjected to deep, hitherto unexplained earthquakes.

This study is unique in that it examines the same topic using four separate disciplines: geochemistry, seismology, geodynamics, and petroleum science, all of which point to the same result: water and other fluids are an essential component of deep-focused earthquakes.

