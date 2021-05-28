MaXXI L’Aquila hopes to unleash a cultural revival in the earthquake-ravaged Italian city





The Palazzo Ardinghelli Hotel underwent a € 7.2 million restoration after a donation from the Russian government at the G8 summit in L’Aquila after the 2009 earthquake Photo: Andrea Jemolo; Courtesy of Fondazione MAXXI

After multiple delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a new branch of the MaXXI National Museum of Contemporary Art and Architecture in Rome designed by Zaha Hadid has opened in L’Aquila. The MaXXI L’Aquila is located in the restored 18th-century Palazzo Ardinghelli, severely damaged in the earthquake that devastated the Italian city center in 2009, and MaXXI L’Aquila will be officially inaugurated by Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini on the 28th May. After four days of free previews from May 30th through June 2nd, the doors will officially open on June 3rd.

The inaugural exhibition Point of Equilibium: Thought Space Light from Toyo Ito to Ettore Spalletti includes new commissions by nine artists including photojournalist Magnum Paolo Pellegrin, late minimalist painter and sculptor Ettore Spalletti, and young Russian artist Anastasia Potemkina. Their work will be set in dialogue with 60 objects chosen from among the more than 500 in the permanent collection of MaXXI as well as the Baroque architecture of Palazzo Ardinghelli.

Column in the Void (Column in the Void, 2019), a site-specific work designed by the late Ettore Spalletti for the church at the Palazzo Ardengele.Photo: Agostino Osio – AltoPiano; Courtesy of the MAXXI Foundation

But even before its opening, the new museum sparked controversy that some critics have described as a “cultural colonialism” project that risks obscuring local arts organizations still struggling to recover from the 2009 earthquake.

The Ardengele Palace was restored thanks to a donation of 7.2 million euros from the Russian government, agreed upon during the G8 summit hosted by the then Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi in L’Aquila in 2009 (Russia also provided 1.8 million euros to support the restoration of the city, the Church of San Gregorio Magno. The idea of ​​transforming the palace into a museum of contemporary art was supported by Franceschini, who announced in 2015 the Ministry of Culture’s cooperation with MaXXI and an annual government grant of € 2 million.

Photographer Stefano Serio Aquila (2020) worked at the inaugural exhibition at MaXXI L’Aquila Photo: Agostino Osio – AltoPiano; Courtesy of the MAXXI Foundation

“The controversy is baseless,” says Bartolomeo Petromarchi, director of the art department at MaXXI and co-curator of the inaugural exhibition in L’Aquila. “We accepted the minister’s invitation … to apply the MaXXI method in L’Aquila, and to open the museum in a building that is exactly opposite to the one in Rome … The minister wanted to show a national success story with an international network that could help restart the cultural mechanism in L’Aquila.”

Petromarke adds that MaXXI is not “a spacecraft descending from the top and imposing non-shared programs”. “We are doing a very delicate job of cooperating, sharing and listening with them [local organisations] The response is very positive. ”

In fact, partnerships are already in place with various institutions in the city such as the Gran Sasso Institute of Sciences, the University of L’Aquila, the Academy of Fine Arts and the National Museum of Abruzzo (Munda). A week-long performance festival dedicated to Fabio Mori will be held in September in cooperation with the Academy. The general program will also include events with artists, talks, book launches, and training courses. Admission to residents of L’Aquila and the wider Abruzzo region will be free for one year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos