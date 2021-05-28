Thousands flee Congo DR volcano warning – BBC News





Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo for fear of another volcanic eruption. Local authorities have said Mount Nyiragon could explode again with few warnings. The volcano, 10 kilometers from Goma, erupted over the weekend, killing 32 people and leaving thousands homeless. Thousands of people fled then but some neighbors began to return. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

