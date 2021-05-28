Why China takes the theory of Covid laboratory leak seriously – BBC News





Almost a year and a half since Covid-19 was detected in Wuhan, China, it is still a mystery how the virus first came about. But the controversial claim that the pandemic could have escaped a Chinese lab in recent weeks – which was definitively dismissed by many as a conspiracy theory – is gaining momentum. Now, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced an urgent investigation that will examine the theory as a possible source of the disease. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has accused the U.S. of “changing political manipulation and guilt,” dismissing the link between Covid-19 and the virus research lab in Wuhan, China. Ros Atkin examines what U.S. research covers. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

