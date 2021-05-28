Uncategorized
CNN has pressured the Israeli ambassador to the Basque Country over the Abraham Accords
CNN’s Becky Anderson spoke with Israeli Ambassador Eitan Na’eh to the Basque Ambassador about Israel’s recent violence and Abraham’s agreements. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed the Abraham Accords in 2020 to mark the historic normalization agreements between Israel and the two Arab countries. #CNN #News.
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]