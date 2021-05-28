Barack Obama praises Marcus Rashford at Manchester United for his poverty campaign – BBC News





Barack Obama has praised Marcus Rashford’s campaign against the poverty of England footballer. At a zoom meeting, the former U.S. president told Mr. Rashford that at that age he was “very advanced from where I was.” The Manchester United footballer has launched major campaigns to prevent child hunger and illiteracy among disadvantaged young people in the UK: “When President Obama speaks, all you want to do is listen.” The former president told Mr Rashford that social movements often started with young people – but the footballer often said they “don’t understand how strong their voice is”. He also said he had no hope of becoming president when he was younger: “If I had more talent I would probably prefer to be a professional athlete, like Marcus.” The men, at a meeting organized by Penguin Publishers, discussed the memories of the former president and shared experiences such as how unmarried mothers grew up and their involvement in community projects. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

