Journalists taking over the Belarusian regime – BBC News





Roman Protasevich, the journalist who arrested the diverted Ryan Air flight, is said to be a personal enemy of Belarusian President Lukashenko. The 26-year-old Nexta was the editor of a hugely successful opposition news story during the mass protests in Belarus last year. # The Telegram channel played a major role in organizing the protests. Roman’s former colleagues have said they are now afraid for their lives. #Belarus #BBCNews Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog .



source