Galaxy and Earthquakes meet again in the last Kale Clasico match | Field level





The rivalry known as Cali Clasico will be renewed Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, when Los Angeles Galaxy hosts the San Jose Earthquakes.

This will be the 85th meeting of Major League Soccer, including the playoffs, between the two longtime opponents. Earthquakes has won six of the past ten matches, including the last two, but has not won three in a row against the Galaxy since 2005.

Galaxy (4-2-0, 12 points) has won all three games at home this season and is 32-26-16 against Earthquakes all the time in regular season MLS play – 21-8-6 all the time in games when Galaxy plays at home .

Striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez will aim to add seven goals to the top of the league. He was goalless in his team’s 3-0 loss to Portland last weekend.

“Chicharito is a player who plays at the highest level … Man (Chester) United and Real Madrid, to name a few,” San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski said on the team’s website. “He will achieve quality, and you will have opportunities, but our goal is to reduce them as much as possible.”

A pair of Galaxy midfielders will miss the match, as they are called up by their national teams for service. Sebastian Litgate with the United States in Switzerland to attend an exhibition match on Sunday; Then he and teammate Jonathan Dos Santos (Mexico) will be in Denver on June 3 for the CONCACAF Nations League matches.

San Jose (3-4-0, 9) is experiencing a series of defeats of three games in a row after winning three games in a row, and all those losses came in the Gulf region.

On Saturday, midfielder Jackson Yewell who has been called up to play for the US national team will be absent.

“In my day it was such a rivalry,” said Galaxy coach Greg Fannie, a former player for the team. “Two teams have been around from the start chasing her in a kind of old school rivalry.

