Belarus: “We are hostage to the situation,” says the mother of the arrested woman





After a week of rage in Western Europe after denouncing the “state-sponsored” kidnapping, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko looked east for help. He went to Russian Sochi to see his unofficial benefactor Vladimir Putin. It has been six days since Belarus forced an EU flight to land in Minsk. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

We were talking to Sofia Sapega’s mother who was arrested along with a journalist’s boyfriend when a Ryanair flight was diverted. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source