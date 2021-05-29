Listeners share the stories that stuck with them over the 50 years of NPRExBulletin





To celebrate NPR's 50th anniversary, we asked you, our listeners, what stories have captivated you over the decades.

Caption switch for Luke Medina / NPR

Luke Medina / NPR

Throughout the month, we celebrated NPR’s 50 years and how it all began on May 3, 1971 with the first broadcast of All Things Considered.

We asked you, our listeners, what stories have captivated you over the decades. Your responses included stories from every decade that brought you laughter, gave you a chance to connect with your family and make you see the world in a different way. NPR private correspondent Susan Stamberg shared two of her favorite stories from the first two decades of the show.

Here are some of the stories I remembered, from children’s obsession with Flaming Hot Cheetos to the tragedy of a massive earthquake in China.

1979 Susan Stamberg recalls that Wint-O-Green’s savior caused a spark

Susan Stamberg has been the co-host of All Things Consoded for 14 years, and is still a private correspondent for the network.

“I might be ATC’s longest-running,” she says. “I was part of the original cast, 50 years ago!”

Stamberg was the first woman to host a national nightly news program.

“The early years were wild, sometimes fantastic, sometimes not,” says Stamberg. “By the time that favorite 1970s memory aired, we were having a lot of fun.”

In July 1979, Ira Flatow was a guest with Stamberg and presented a story about Wint O Green Lifesavers and how they produced sparks of light.

“This intrepid science reporter, Ira, bought two packages of Wint O Greens and invited me into a cupboard next to our studio,” says Stamberg. “We had long wires on our microphones, and we went into a very dark closet.”

Try the dessert:

“I saw it,” said Stamberg, laughing. “I’ve seen it.”

“What I saw?” Flato asked.

“I’ve seen a flash of some kind of green light for only a split second. Oh, I want to do this too, Ira.”

“And this is how it was – all things considered, age eight,” says Stamberg.

1986 Susan Stamberg recalls an interview with commentator Kim Williams

The second unforgettable Stamberg story aired in 1986, and focused on the lovable all-things-talk commentator Kim Williams from Missoula, Mont.

“She was a natural scientist,” says Stamberg. “She gave recipes for dandelion wine. She gave advice about when she should marry, what she should wear. The crowd loved everything she said. At 62, she called to tell us she had ovarian cancer, and that is her days are numbered.”

In the original tape, Stamberg could be heard saying farewell to Williams on the phone, and she remembers producer Nina Ellis, who edited the tape, leaving the phone’s sound hanging.

“I had to close the program and read the closing credits,” says Stamberg. “I started, but the sound of that click came to me. It was very final.” So for the first and perhaps only time in my broadcasting life, I started crying on the air. But I kept reading because I had to. We had to go down. “

When the show re-aired in the Midwest and West, Stamberg says, the click and credits snapped.

“But I can still hear them, every time I think about Kim’s life and early death,” says Stampaig.

1991 One listener cannot forget a story about Haitian sugar cane cutters

Listener Joel Abrams from Lexington, Massachusetts, remembers making dinner one night in 1991 and hearing a story about Haitian sugar cane cutters in the Dominican Republic.

“If you asked me, Were I interested in Haitian farm workers, I would say no. But I listened to it and it made me really care about them and made them come alive as people to me in a wonderful way,” Abrams says.

Independent producers Sandy Tolan and Alan Weizmann brought the story to NPR in a 20-minute clip. It featured Haitian sugar cane cutters talking through interpreters about their harsh living conditions in the Dominican Republic and the role of American sugar companies in the country.

Abrams says the story changed him.

“I think it was storytelling, and the way it brought these people’s lives to me and in a way they really love it brought depth and made me understand them as people in a way that I really wasn’t expecting,” he says.

2006 story of laughter and hot cheetos served

Listener Michael Spikes of Skokie, Illinois, told us about an article from 2006 about a California elementary school principal banning students from eating Flaming Hot Cheetos.

The story stuck with him so much that he used it to teach in media production lessons. The reporter included a food scientist and spokesperson for Frito Lay, but that’s not what made him so memorable to Spyx.

“What grabs your attention a lot is the children’s voice in the story,” says Spikes. “ And this along with the narration that comes from the reporter, which he talks about in … a little more than – I don’t want to say in a clinical way, but, you know, he’s talking like an adult we’re talking about Flaming Hot Cheetos.

Spikes says he has used story for years to teach his students the importance of sounds in audio storytelling.

“I only use this story because they always listen to it, laugh about it, you know, they interact with it; not only because of the topic, but also because of what they heard about it,” he says.

2008 listener triggered by an earthquake 6,000 miles away

Canis Flanagan has been listening to all things considered for 26 years. One story you’ll never forget dates back to May 2008 when former host Melissa Block was reporting in Chengdu, China.

While recording the interview, Block found herself struck by a major tragedy – an earthquake that killed more than 69,000 people in Sichuan Province.

“To hear Melissa Block go from questions about work, the environment, and change; to the ground moving, the building moving, the church across the street falling. Step-by-step as she was watching was interesting,” Flanagan says.

Flanagan says she still couldn’t get the report of that first moment out of her mind.

“I’ve lived in San Francisco all my life,” she says. “I’ve been in earthquakes. I was at Loma Prieta. The ability to stay focused and measure was amazing. But after so many years, I still say to people,” Have you heard this report on NPR? ”

2012 Better Parenthood with the help of some werewolves in London

Eddie Parker from Raleigh, North Carolina, recalls a story that became an unforgettable part of his relationship with his daughter.

Parker says, “I was driving with my daughter, and the story talked about a father and daughter who were joking about my father’s long joke, as they disagreed about the quality of the song” London werewolves. ” .

Christina Pappas, the daughter from that story, endlessly surrounded her father with the song, but it eventually became a family joke – so much so that Pappas surprised her father by playing at her wedding the dance of her father and daughter.

The story hung with Parker and his teenage daughter Sarah.

Parker says, “I was listening to Spotify and the radio kept breaking into ‘Wolves of London.’” I saw my daughter the next day, she was going to school, and I said, ‘The strangest thing happened on the radio.’ I just started laughing; She said, “I know, I was doing that.”

It wasn’t the last time Sarah cheated on her father.

“It bothered me a few times while I was listening to Spotify, driving on the road, until I finally learned that when I played Werewolves of London, it was time to call my daughter,” he says.

2016 listener remembers a story that guides her as a mother

Listener Brooke Frizzel from Milwaukee recalls a 2016 conversation she heard on the show between John and Jake Ralston, the journalist and his transgender son. The two were on the show to talk about the everyday realities of transgender children and their families.

“The story struck a chord with me in how this parent’s love for gender identity transcended,” says Frizel. “And then, it really got me stuck over the years because about six months after the story aired, I got pregnant myself.”

Frizzell’s daughter is now three and a half years old. She said she often thinks about Jake’s story knowing that he’s different from his young age, and John’s instinct to protect his child.

“I don’t know who my baby will be growing up, but I can’t imagine not loving him no matter who grows up,” says Frizel. “I think about it a lot, and just think about John and Jake’s relationship and how it’s the kind of relationship I want to have with my child.”

