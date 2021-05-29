Fish Market Attack: How did the police and MI5 do so badly?





A jury has ruled that the failure of police, probation services and the failure of MI5 resulted in the death of two graduates who were tried by a terrorist.

Former Cambridge University students Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt were stabbed by Usan Khan at a rehearsal ceremony at Fishmongers ’Hall on November 29, 2019. Khan, 28, was released from prison 11 months earlier, according to investigations at the Guildhall in London. How did he expel Khan for leaving those around him behind in extreme violence? Published by Newsnight by Richard Watson. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

