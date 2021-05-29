Uncategorized
President Biden and Xi – friends or enemies? – BBC News
Research into human rights, trade concerns and now the origins of Covid. The biggest foreign policy challenge for US President Joe Biden is with China, but how is he shaping the relationship and what is the difference from the perspective of his former Donald Trump? As reported by the BBC’s Zhaoyin Feng. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
#BBCAnews.
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]