Residents felt a magnitude 4.1 earthquake in Assam





An official bulletin said that a 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Guwahati and its vicinity in Assam on Sunday.

She added that there were no immediate reports of loss of life or property damage.

The National Seismology Center said the quake struck at 2.23 pm and had its epicenter in the Suntpur area near Guwahati.

She added that the depth of the earthquake was 16 kilometers.

On the other hand, last month in Suntpur, whose headquarters Tezpur was first shaken by a strong earthquake at 7:15 am Wednesday morning, neighboring areas on both sides of the Brahmaputra River in central Assam witnessed more than 25 aftershocks, an official said.

Earlier, the Assam government had relevant officials to assess the situation and directed them to collect data on tremors of various magnitudes since 1896 to examine the nature of their impact to prepare an effective mitigation roadmap for the future. He also stressed the importance of ensuring strict adherence to building regulations and the National Building Code and ordered the formation of a committee of experts to preserve the earthquake-resistant design in the construction of buildings suitable for the seismic zone V in which the state of Assam is located.

Preliminary analysis shows that the events occurred near Kopili Fault near the Himalayan Frontal Thrust. The region is very seismically active and lies in the highest seismic hazard zone V, associated with collision tectonics as the Indian plate descends below the Eurasian plate. Historical and recorded earthquake data effectively reveal that the region is affected by medium to large earthquakes. She added that the most prominent event was recorded on July 29, 1960, when a magnitude 6 earthquake was reported. Then its impact was felt in almost the entire Northeastern region, parts of West Bengal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

