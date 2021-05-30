X-ray vision may help rescuers find survivors after earthquakes





Within seconds after reaching a city, earthquakes can cause massive damage: homes collapse, tall towers turn into rubble, and people and animals buried in rubble.

In the immediate aftermath of this massacre, emergency personnel are desperate for any sign of life in what was once a home or office. However, they often find that they were digging into the wrong pile of rubble, and valuable time has passed.

Imagine if rescuers could see the wreckage to identify survivors under the rubble, measure their vital signs and even take pictures of the victims. This is quickly possible using transparent radar technology. Early versions of technology indicating someone was in a room had been in use for several years, and some could measure vital signs albeit under better conditions than rubble.

I am an electrical engineer specializing in electromagnetic communications and imaging systems. And I and others are using fast computers, new algorithms, and radar transmitters and receivers that collect large amounts of data to enable something much closer to the x-ray vision of science fiction and comic books. This emerging technology will make it possible to determine how many passengers are behind a wall or barrier, where they are, what items they may carry, and in police or military uses, even the type of body armor they may be wearing.

These transparent radars will also be able to track individuals’ movements and their heart and breathing rates. This technology can also be used to map the entire building from a distance, down to the location of pipes and wires within the walls, and to discover hidden weapons and booby traps.

See-through walls technology has been in development since the Cold War as a way to replace boreholes through walls for spying. There are a few commercial products on the market today, such as the Range-R radar, that law enforcement officers use to track movement behind walls.

How does radar work

Radar stands for radio detection and range determination. Using radio waves, radar sends out a signal that travels at the speed of light. If the signal collides with an object such as an aircraft, for example, it is reflected back towards the receiver and an echo is seen in the radar screen after a certain time delay. This echo can then be used to estimate the location of the object.

In 1842, Christian Doppler, Austrian physicist, described a phenomenon now known as the Doppler effect or Doppler shift, in which a change in the signal’s frequency is related to the speed and direction of the signal source. In the original Doppler case, this was light from a binary star system. This is similar to the changing tone of the siren as the emergency vehicle accelerates towards you, overtakes you and then moves away. Doppler radar uses this effect to compare the frequencies of the transmitted and reflected signals to determine the direction and speed of moving objects, such as thunderstorms and speeding cars.

The Doppler effect can be used to detect small movements, including the heartbeat and chest movement associated with breathing. In these examples, the Doppler radar sends a signal to the human body, and the reflected signal varies based on whether the person is inhaling or exhaling, or even based on the person’s heart rate. This allows the technology to accurately measure these vital signs.

How can radar pass through walls

Like cell phones, radars use electromagnetic waves. When a wave hits a solid wall such as drywall or wooden walls, part of it is reflected off the surface. But the rest travels through the wall, especially at relatively low radio frequencies. The transmitted wave can be fully reflected if it collides with a metal or even human body, because the high water content of the human body makes it highly reflective.

If the radar receiver is sensitive enough – more sensitive than regular radar receivers – it can pick up signals that are reflected back through the wall. With established signal processing techniques, reflections from stationary objects such as walls and furniture can be filtered out, allowing a signal of interest – such as a person’s location – to be isolated.

The key to using radar to track objects on the other side of the wall is to have a highly sensitive antenna that can pick up significantly fading reflected radio waves.

Historically, radar technology has been limited in its ability to assist in disaster management and law enforcement because it did not have sufficient computational power or speed to filter background noise from complex environments such as leaves or rubble and to produce vivid images.

Today, however, radar sensors can often collect and process large amounts of data – even in harsh environments – and create high-resolution images of targets. Using complex algorithms, they can display data in almost real time. This requires fast computer processors to quickly deal with this large amount of data, and broadband circuits that can transfer data quickly to improve image resolution.

Recent advances in millimeter wave radio technology, from 5G to 5G + and beyond, will likely help further improve this technology, providing high-resolution images with a wider bandwidth. The wireless technology will also speed up data processing times as it significantly reduces latency, and the time between sending and receiving data.

My lab is developing quick ways to distinguish the electrical properties of walls from a distance, helping to calibrate the radar waves and improving the antennas to make the waves pass more easily through the wall and make the wall essentially transparent to the waves. We are also developing the software and hardware system to perform near real-time big data analytics for radar systems.

This laboratory penetrating wall radar provides more detail than Ali Fathi’s current commercial systems

Electronics are the best in portable radars

The low frequency radar systems usually required to see through walls are bulky due to the large size of the antenna. The wavelength of the electromagnetic signal corresponds to the size of the antenna. Scientists have pushed transparent radar technology to higher frequencies in order to build smaller, more portable systems.

In addition to providing a tool for emergency services, law enforcement and the military, the technology can also be used to monitor elderly people and read the vital signs of patients with infectious diseases like COVID-19 from outside a hospital room.

One indication of the radar’s transparent capabilities is the interest of the US military. They are looking for a technology that can create 3D maps of buildings and their occupants in near real time. They are even looking for a radar that can be seen through the wall that can create images of people’s faces that are accurate enough for facial recognition systems to recognize people behind the wall.

Whether or not researchers can develop a radar transparent enough to distinguish people by their faces, the technology will likely move beyond dots on the screen to give first responders something like superpowers.

This article was originally published in The Conversation by Ali Fathy at the University of Tennessee. Read the original article here.

