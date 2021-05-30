The secret of deep earthquakes in Hawaii – Times-Standard





Something unusual happened under Mauna Loa. No, not the slow rise of magma. Although this is also of interest. Over the past six years, the world’s largest volcano has been slowly enlarging, which is a sure sign of magma heading to the surface. Mauna Loa is heading towards another eruption, but it will likely be months or years away.

The Hawaii Volcano Observatory recently released a report of a continuous swarm of earthquakes on the southern coast of Hawaii near the small town of Pahala (https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/volcano-watch-new-research-sheds -quakes-light-recently -P-Hala-swarm-earthquake). Kilauea started a new eruption five months ago, and at first glance, this could be the cause. With the exception of Pāhala at the summit of Mauna Loa, not Kilauea, intense earthquake activity began in 2015. The puzzling thing is that these earthquakes are much deeper than those associated with surface eruptions.

There is no subduction zone or any plate boundaries near the island chain. Earthquakes in Hawaii are stress-unrelated “internal” events along plate boundaries. A hotspot, a column of warmer rocks extending upward from deep in the mantle, is the cause of both earthquakes in Hawaii and volcanoes.

You might think that the deeper earthquakes in Hawaii are caused by the hotspot column! Not directly. Hotspots are too warm for a crunchy crunch. But the hotspot can cause earthquakes in other ways. Volcanic activity resulting from a hot spot is one type of seismic activity. As the magma works its way up and out, the stress causes the adjacent rocks to fracture. Earthquakes are also caused by the weight of all that lava produced on Earth’s surface. Mauna Loa was active about a million years ago. The volume of the volcano is approximately 20,000 cubic miles, 500 times larger than Mt. Rainier. This is a payload of at least 75 billion tons. Add the weight of the other four volcanoes on the island, and the weight will be greater.

This weight is so great that it causes the sea floor to sag, resulting in measurable deformation of the oceanic lithosphere (crust and upper mantle) that forms the Pacific Plate. The curvature is called static isothermal deformation, and defects occur, some near the surface and others at a greater depth. Like California, the relative depths of earthquakes in Hawaii tell a story. Most earthquakes in Hawaii and Hawaii are shallow, less than 18 miles below the surface. But unlike California, a much greater percentage (~ 7.6%) of island earthquakes is deeper.

The majority of deep earthquakes in Hawaii are widely distributed around the island, as you might expect if they were caused by the somewhat uniform weight of the volcanoes. But the Bahala Squadron is different. Beginning in 2015, scientists from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) began monitoring even deeper earthquakes that were concentrated beneath the small town of Pahala. The number of deep earthquakes in this small region increases every year. In 2018, 176 earthquakes of magnitude 2 and greater were detected; Last year, the number was over 2,000. We’re on our way to over 3,200 in 2021.

There has been a controversy in the HVO over the origin of the Pahala earthquakes. Excluding isometric distortion, attention shifted to volcanic plumbing. There was probably a deep channel beneath Mauna Loa supplying Kilauea with magma and the strong pool was connected to an unknown piping system. But this hypothesis is not supported by any other evidence.

Taking a closer look this year, seismologists looked at the properties of these earthquakes. In contrast to the earthquake sequences related to a specific fault, the fault type and fault directions did not show a clear pattern. Some were a strike slip, and some showed a downhill motion. Some were on steep airplanes while others were almost horizontal. The diversity of orientations and focus of earthquake foci requires local sourcing.

The latest clue that emerged is that some of the magma generated from the hotspot column does not travel all the way up to the shallow magma chamber below Mauna Loa. Alternatively, there is a leak in the conduit and some of this magma seeps nearly 20 miles or so below the Pāhala, stopping when it strikes the cooler surrounding rocks. The constant pressure from leaking magma leads to a localized increase in pressure and could explain why earthquake trends vary.

This is a new idea and will require additional evidence to confirm. The bigger question is, are these earthquakes dangerous? HVO scholars consider Pāhala to be unique; There is nothing similar in the 50 years of high-quality seismic data from the region, and without precedent, it is difficult to make a prediction. The largest earthquake in Pahala so far was M4.2 in August of 2020. It was felt widely and caused few elements to fall. My non-expert response? The sequence of what it is currently doing will likely last longer, producing many small earthquakes, some large enough to be felt. And there is always a small but real possibility of a much larger earthquake – if not near Pahala, on one of the many other faults below the island. As for Hawaii, just like California, a powerful earthquake can strike anywhere, anytime, so be prepared.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos