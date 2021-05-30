Netanyahu likely emerges from a “major earthquake” but “not a revolution”





It appears that Israel will have a new prime minister for the first time in 12 years, as Naftali Bennett, the leader of the right-wing right-wing party, agreed to form a unity government with opposition leader Yair Lapid on Sunday. The two will split over the next four years as prime minister, with Bennett (who has fierce critics) getting the first turn. If the deal is finalized later this week, it would mean the end of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s continuing race for office.

Netanyahu, accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in separate cases, suggested on Sunday that he does not plan to retreat without a fight, but his chances of remaining in power appear slim at this point, so Joyce Karm of National has destroyed what that means for Israel, at home and abroad.

Netanyahu’s departure, as I wrote, starts a “new page” in Israeli domestic politics, which is “welcome news” for the Biden administration, the Palestinian Authority, Jordan, Arab governments, and the European Union, but Karam does not think that will happen in a big way. Changing important policies, such as Israel’s approach to Iran or the Palestinian peace process.

What Netanyahu’s possible exit does not mean: • A change in policy toward Iran • The return of the peace process • A shift in Gulf relations • Empowerment of Israeli Arabs • A change of attitude toward Gaza For all of the above, more is needed on the ground to destabilize the situation -quo

– Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) May 30, 2021

Karam summed up her argument in describing the change as a “major earthquake of Israel’s political body” that would not lead to a “revolution.” After all, she added, Netanyahu has led the opposition “tremendously” in the past, and he has to do so again, while “the bigger issues have remained stagnant” regardless of whether he is prime minister.

