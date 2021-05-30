Sniffer dogs could boost coronavirus projection at airports – BBC News





Scientists say that dog murmurs may help in efforts to prevent the spread of Covid. As part of an experiment, dogs were trained to detect the distinctive odor produced by people with the virus, but which cannot be detected by the human nose. As part of today's dog screening experiment, six dogs were trained by people with Covid-19 to recognize the smell created by wearing worn-out socks, face masks and T-shirts of different materials. The findings of the dogs should be confirmed by laboratory tests, as 88% of coronavirus cases were received correctly, but 14% of people with the virus were misdiagnosed when Covid was absent.

