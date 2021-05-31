Israeli far-right leader Naftali Bennett supports coalition government to oust Benjamin Netanyahu





He now has a few seats in the Israeli parliament – but Naftali Bennett could soon become the country’s next prime minister – as part of a power-sharing deal with opposition leader Yair Lapid. Mr. Bennett has emerged as the ruler, especially in a loose coalition of parties that joined the long-running desire to oust former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which has so far failed to form a majority with its regular allies, and which is in the middle. corruption trial. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

