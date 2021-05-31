Ancient coral reefs reveal the world’s slowest earthquake that lasted 32 years





Most earthquakes last from seconds to minutes, but other earthquakes will reverberate slowly for days, weeks, or even months, at low frequencies that the surface may not feel. Now, researchers in Singapore have discovered the slowest earthquake ever found, which lasted 32 years.

Earthquakes are caused by stress between two tectonic plates pushing each other, which eventually builds up to the point where the rocks cannot handle and move. Most of the time this transformation is sudden and produces vibrations that can be felt on the surface and are likely to cause destruction. But at other times, the panels slide over each other more slowly, resulting in vibrations that can only be detected by very sensitive equipment.

Slow slip events (SSEs) typically last a few weeks, although some have been recorded for up to three years. But this is nothing compared to the marathon earthquake that researchers at Nanyang Technological University now discovered.

The team has been investigating some unusual ancient coral structures known as “microatolls” off the coast of Sumatra, Indonesia. These structures grow slowly, providing a good record of changes in sea level and land elevation in the process.

The team found signs of a natural baseline between 1738 and 1829, when spores were sinking at a steady rate of 1 to 2 mm per year. But around 1829, the rate rose suddenly, dropping at a rate of up to 10 mm per year – a shift in gears that has been linked to tectonics in previous studies. The fastest sinking lasted until about 1861, indicating a slow, record-breaking earthquake of 32 years.

Unfortunately, the prolonged roar ended with the 1861 Sumatra earthquake, a devastating event measuring 8.5 on the Richter scale that killed thousands of people. Researchers say better monitoring of these long-term earthquakes could one day provide an early warning system for these large earthquakes.

The research has been published in Nature Geoscience.

Source: Nanyang Technological University

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos