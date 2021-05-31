Informe sismo: Terremoto moderado mag. 4.2 – South Pacific, 21 km from Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand, Monday, May 31. 2021





Christchurch (12 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: I felt a small earthquake in Christchurch that lasted about 3 seconds in total and made the lights and cables oscillate. About size 4 easily. (Reported by our app)

24.5 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 sec: I heard a crackle and felt a slight jolt

13.8 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / vibration and rolling / 5-10 seconds (reported with our app)

24.3 km northwest from the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Very short: Small vibration

Governors Bay (34.4 km west of the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 10-15 seconds: vibration of windows and doors

Christchurch, New Zealand (18.8 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV)

Kayabwe (18.8 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, shake / 10-15 sec: small jolt

Burnside, Christchurch (24.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, shake / 5-10 sec: Very slight tremor. I had headphones so I thought it was the side door from the next bedroom. I realized it was an earthquake only when I received an earthquake alert from the New System being tested in New Zealand. (Reported with our app) Linwood Christchurch (17.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (side) / 5-10 seconds (reported with our app)

Riccarton, Christchurch (24.6 km from the WSW epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 5-10 sec

Table salt water / light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec

Christchurch / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Side Vibration / 2-5 sec

2 ln house (25 km WSW from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Swings horizontally (sideways) / 1-2 seconds: The rocking bed I was sitting on on the third floor of my apartment

Bexley, Christchurch / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Simple roll (sideways tilt in one direction) / 15-20 seconds

18 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 sec: 2 short jolts

Christchurch / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal (side) swing / Very short swing: Eesk

21.4 km west of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / vertical and horizontal swing / 20-30 seconds (reported with our app)

Pegasus / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Rattling, Shaking / 15-20 seconds

University of Canterbury (25 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Too short

124 South Brighton Pine / MMI (MMI IV) / Hard-to-describe complex movement / 2-5 seconds: I heard it comes first. It seems to last for ages.

Christchurch / very weak vibration (MMI II)

Christchurch Uber Riccarton / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec

1 Rich Kayaboy Street / MMI V / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 5-10 Seconds: Stronger and more violent than the passing truck. The things in the cupboards shook loudly. The doors banged.

Christchurch / Weak vibration (MMI III) / clank, shake / 1-2 sec

Mc Cormacks Bay / Very Low Vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5 seconds

St Albans / Light (MMI IV) / Single Side Shake / 1-2sec

Christchurch CBD / Mild Shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, Shaking / 2-5 seconds: I felt like a person jumping on my bed.

Bishopdale, Christchurch / Didn’t Feel: Totally Shake

Spridon Christchurch / Weak Shaking (MMI III)

Canterbury (20.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / 20-30 sec

Richmond Crest Church / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Swing horizontally (sideways)

Christchurch (25.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV): Really very light, I wake up to a light vibrating as cables swing, glass shock and lights turn on and off quickly, lasts about 3 seconds from where I am, and can trigger a tsunami in coastal areas. (Reported by our app)

Watching a hotel RV / MMI IV / Shake and roll / 2-5 seconds: First night here. I yearn for myself

Christchurch / Didn’t feel: I didn’t feel it on the sofa downstairs but my husband was upstairs and felt it. He said long and roared. But an earthquake is very slight and not strong at all

Kaiapoi / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Clank, shake / 5-10 sec: roaring and shivering noise

Christchurch / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / Clank, Shake / 1-2 sec

Christchurch NZ / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, Shaking / 2-5 seconds

668 wide road with kern / very weak vibration (MMI II) / single header / very short: a small shock that made the house creak

Rangura / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 sec

Waikoku Beach / MMI IV / Single Side Vibration

Pacific Road / MMI V / Complex Roll (Multiple Tilt) / 20-30 sec

Christchurch / Mild vibration (MMI IV): soft vibration and alarm but no message

Kaiapoi / Soft Shake (MMI IV) / 30-60secs: Roll, Shake, Rumble, Swing Fixtures & Furniture

Clarkville / Light Vibration (MMI IV) / Swing horizontally (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: Home shake felt. I wake up from sleep

Riccarton, Christchurch (430.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 2-5 seconds: Bed shake for a few seconds

Christchurch / Light Vibration (MMI IV) / Clank, Shake / Very short

Rangura / I didn’t feel: I heard it coming and then the house squeaked

Kaiapoi / Very Weak (MMI II) / Single Side Vibration / 5-10 sec

Christchurch (24 km west of the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV): b

West Milton / I didn’t feel: beep on my phone

Christchurch / Very Low Vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5 seconds

Kayabuy

13.5 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (side) / 5-10 seconds: Our children woke up..as our bed was shivering and doors and windows grinding..and heard a roaring sound (reported through our app)

Christchurch (20.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 1-2 sec

Christchurch – Citroen / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5 seconds: I heard it approaching before it rocked the house

59 Grenville Street / MMI II / Hard-to-describe complex movement / 5-10 seconds: just a small movement

20.2 km west of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Rattling, shaking

Christchurch / Mild Vibration (MMI V) / Single lateral vibration: Vibration of a moving object

Pine Beach / Weak vibration (MMI III) / clank, shake / 2-5 seconds: After today’s floods, you’re done!

8 Clark Street / Light tremor (MMI IV) / 2-5s

Christchurch / very weak vibration (MMI II) / clank, shake / 2-5 seconds

Parkland / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Very Short

22.5 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 5-10 sec

Pegasus / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Rattling, Shaking / 15-20 seconds

Christchurch (13.6 km from the WSW epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 2-5 seconds: Unstable

15.4 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) (reported through our app)

Riccarton (24.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / Very short

Springstone / very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, shake / very short

18.6 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / difficult-to-describe complex movement / 5-10 seconds: Sure we encountered two earthquakes (reported through our app) Christchurch (19.8 km WSW from the epicenter) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 1-2 seconds (reported with our app)

Christchurch NZ / MMI IV / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 10-15 seconds: Noisy, shaking more than usual.

Christchurch / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single head projection / 2-5 seconds

Shirley / Light Vibration (MMI IV) / Swing Horizontally (sideways) / 2-5 seconds

Christchurch / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / Clank, Shake

Rangiora / Very weak vibration (MMI II): Light and short vibration, which was not gaining in strength slightly. But still light

Christchurch / MMI IV / Single Side / Very Short: Shock

Downtown Christchurch / MMI IV / 5-10 sec

Kaiapoi / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 10-15 sec

Merivale chch / MMI II / Single head bump / 10-15 seconds: Soft shake

Christchurch / MMI IV / Single Side Shake / 1-2sec

Christchurch / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Clank, Shake / 20-30 sec

28.1 km from the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 sec

Christchurch / Light Shake (MMI IV) / Clank, Shake / 2-5 seconds: Bed shake

Lincoln / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Rattling, Shaking / 2-5 sec

Montreal Street, Christchurch / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Side Vibration / 2-5 sec

Rangiora / Light Shaking (MMI IV)

Cleland Street, Belfast / MMI IV / Horizontal swing (side) / 5-10 sec

Christchurch / Very Low Vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 5-10 sec

8061 (15.2 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 sec

Northcote Christchurch / Mild Shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, Shaking / 5-10 seconds

Littelton / Mild tremor (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds: roar, shake and shake

Christchurch / MMI IV / Rattle, Shake / 5-10 seconds: Objects Rattle and Windows Bend

WG / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single head projection / 1-2 sec

Christchurch / Very Weak (MMI II) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5 seconds: Very light shaking, 2 separate events about 3 seconds apart

12 Melrose Street / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Very Short

Christchurch / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Clank, Shake / 2-5 sec

Christchurch / MMI IV / Single head bump / 1-2 sec

