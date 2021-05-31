Unmarried women forced to adopt babies – BBC News





Hundreds of British women who were forced to adopt their babies in the 1950s, 60s and 70s have asked the UK Prime Minister to apologize to the government. In Britain a maximum of 250,000 women were forced to give birth because they were unmarried. Many women have never had more children and say the loss caused them pain all their lives. They want the UK to continue Australia, the first country to apologize for forced adoptions in 2013. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

