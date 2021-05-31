Uncategorized
Tory deserter after resigning in the midst of Brexit chaos
Three rebel MPs have left the Conservative Party and joined eight former Labor MPs in a runaway group. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
Anna Soubry, Sarah Wollaston and Heidi Allen have written a joint letter to Theresa May confirming their departure. ——- Get more news on our site – https://www.channel4.com/news/
Follow us: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Channel4News/
Twitter – https://twitter.com/Channel4News .
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]